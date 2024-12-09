President Aliyev approves amendment protocol to Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania-Hungary green energy agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the "Protocol of Amendment to the Agreement on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Green Energy Development and Transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary."

The order confirms the approval of the Protocol, which was signed on September 3, 2024, in Bucharest, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. Following the enactment of the Protocol, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of its provisions.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the governments of Georgia, Romania, and Hungary about the completion of the necessary internal procedures for the Protocol to take effect.

