President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan-China agreement on int'l multimodal transportation

Following the agreement’s entry into force, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has been tasked with ensuring the implementation of its provisions, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has been instructed to notify the Government of the People’s Republic of China that all necessary domestic procedures for the agreement’s activation have been completed.

The agreement was signed on April 23 in Beijing by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and China’s Minister of Transport Liu Wei, during a signing ceremony of Azerbaijan-China documents held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping.