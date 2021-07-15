President Aliyev: Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict already resolved

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement of Baku’s Binagadi district.

The head of state noted that a new era has begun now – the era of construction, the post-conflict era.

“I have said this many times and I want to say again that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved. This conflict has been resolved. It is us who has resolved it, the Azerbaijani state,” he said.

President Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan has resolved this conflict unilaterally.

“I have been hearing this from here and there – some people begin to say that the issue must be resolved, that this conflict has not been resolved. They are on the wrong and dangerous path. If it is not resolved, let them explain to us how it should be resolved. We believe that it has been resolved and the war is over. Nevertheless, we are ready and must be ready for war at any moment.”

“I said this in my statement on the Armed Forces Day on 26 June," the president said. "We are implementing new plans for our army. However, we believe that the conflict has been resolved and we have restored our territorial integrity. We have won. We do not have any other issues on the agenda today. We have accessed our borders and taken control of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We have already started construction work,” the head of state added.

News.Az