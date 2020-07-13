President Aliyev: Armenian soldiers could not cross even an inch into Azerbaijani territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Yesterday afternoon, Armenia committed yet another military provocation in the direction of Tovuz on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the Security Council.

The head of state said: “This is not the first time Armenia has committed military provocations on the state border. As a result of these military provocations in the last few months, our servicemen, as well as civilians, have been killed. Several of our servicemen were killed as a result of another provocation yesterday afternoon. Artillery fire was opened at our military post, and as a result of this insidious act, our servicemen were killed and wounded. May Allah rest our martyrs in peace and send healing to our wounded soldiers.”

“I can say that yet another provocation of Armenia was resolutely prevented and adequately rebuffed. The death of our soldiers has been avenged. All the attempts of the Armenian side failed, Azerbaijan protected its state border and Armenian soldiers could not cross even an inch into Azerbaijani territory,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az