President Aliyev: Armenians destroyed all buildings, hydroelectric power stations when leaving Kalbajar (VIDEO)

"Look at these ruins. The Armenians destroyed these places when leaving. They have destroyed all the buildings, hydroelectric power stations. These destructions are further evidence of Armenian savagery," said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during the visit to Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted footages from her visit to Kalbajar and Lachin with President Ilham Aliyev on her official Instagram page.

News.Az