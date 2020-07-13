President Aliyev: Armenia’s military and political leadership responsible for escalation of tension

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s military and political leadership bears full responsibility for the recent escalation of the tension on the border with Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks Monday during a meeting of the Security Coucnil.

He noted that the situation at the border still remains tense. “Last night, I contacted all the relevant bodies and commanders. Early this morning I was informed that the situation at the border has not stabilized yet. The military and political leadership of Armenia bears all responsibility.”

The Azerbaijani president said that such provocations occur because of the two-faced and hypocritical activities of the Armenian leadership.

“On the one hand, it [Armenia] appeals to the international community, asking for help to strengthen the ceasefire on the contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops. On the other hand, the Armenian side is trying to attack and seize Azerbaijani positions by committing military provocations and shelling our civilian population,” he added.

The president vowed that Azerbaijan will continue to protect its territorial integrity and borders.

“The crushing blows inflicted on the enemy yesterday afternoon and tonight demonstrated it once again. The revenge of our fallen servicemen has been taken, and their blood has been and will be avenged,” the head of state concluded.

News.Az