Ilham Aliyev: As President and Commander-in-Chief, I will always stand guard over interests of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Dear fellow compatriots, as I said, this year has been successful for our country. I am confident that 2022 will also be successful,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

“Because the unity, solidarity and beautiful atmosphere in the country will provide us with this reality. As President and Commander-in-Chief, I will always stand guard over the interests of Azerbaijan, do my best for the comprehensive development of our country, increase its military power and make the lives of our citizens even better.

I heartily congratulate you. Happy Holidays!”

News.Az