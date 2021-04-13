Azerbaijani President: Atrocities committed by Armenian army cannot be forgotten

+ ↺ − 16 px

The atrocities committed by Armenian army cannot be forgotten, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks on Tuesday at the “New vision for South Caucasus: Post-conflict development and cooperation” conference held at ADA University.

“First of all, I would like to express gratitude to ADA university, and to Mr. Pashayev for organizing such an event. I am glad that ADA University within the relatively short period of time became one of the leading universities in Azerbaijan and has a very broad international connections. Also, I’m very grateful to the participants of the conference for their participation, because as you can imagine the situation after war is very fragile,” he said.

President Aliyev noted that though the ceasefire is being maintained still there are a lot of questions about post-conflict development and the topic of the conference is post-conflict development and cooperation.

“Therefore, once again, thank you to all the participants for your attendance. We consider this as not only a sign of interest to what is happening here in the region but also as a sign of your solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan who suffered from Armenian occupation for 30 years. Before talking about post-conflict development we need to understand that our lands were under occupation for 30 years and we cannot exclude our memory, the memory of those who lost their family members, the member of those who were deprived from the fundamental right to live on their own lands,” he added.

The Azerbaijani leader emphasized that the atrocities committed by the Armenian army cannot be forgotten.

“We cannot and will never forget Khojaly genocide and the innocent victims of Khojaly genocide organized by the leaders of Armenia and the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh regime. Therefore, it’s very important to understand that this memory will be with us. We will keep it in our heart. At the same time, we need to look to the future. Also, the destructions on the territories which we liberated are beyond all our worst expectations. Because we more or less knew what Armenians have done to our citizen villages. Because there have been from time to time some video footages some information from some international representatives who managed to visit those lands,” he concluded.

News.Az