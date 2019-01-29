President Aliyev attends conference on results of implementation of State Program on socio-economic dev

President Aliyev attends conference on results of implementation of State Program on socio-economic dev

A conference dedicated to the results of implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018" has got underway, AZERTAC reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the conference.

The head of state made an opening speech at the conference.

Other speakers at the event included chairman of Khazar car plant in Neftchala Industrial District Emin Akhundov, head of Shaki City Executive Authority Elkhan Usubov, head of “Nakhchivan Baghlari” Ltd Elchin Baghirov, head of Aghjabadi District Executive Authority Shahin Mammadov, director of Saloglu Tajaddin Mustafayev, head of Masalli District Executive Authority Rafil Huseynov, director of Mughan Agroservice Ltd Rajab Orujov, head of Gusar District Executive Authority Shair Alkhasov, and director of “Hajigabul Gushchulug” Ltd Nemat Babashov.

The head of state made a closing speech at the conference.

News.Az