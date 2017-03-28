President Aliyev attends opening of orphanage-kindergarten in Saatli - PHOTOS
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is visiting country's Saatli region.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the inauguration of a 100-seat orphanage-kindergarten in Saatli, the construction of which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
