President Aliyev attends opening of third section of Central Park in Baku

President Aliyev attends opening of third section of Central Park in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Thursday participated in the inauguration of the third section of Central Park in Baku.

The head of state was briefed on the developments in the park, located in the Yasamal district of the capital, News.Az reports.The first section of Central Park was inaugurated on May 22, 2019, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. The second section was opened on December 30, 2022, with President Ilham Aliyev attending the ceremony.In this phase, 9 hectares of the third section of Central Park were fully landscaped, creating a new recreation area that meets the highest modern standards.In total, 3,500 trees of 19 different species, as well as more than 25,000 flowers and shrubs, were planted on 7.4 hectares of this section.One of the key features of Central Park's landscaping concept is its reflection of the four seasons. A major aspect of the project is the construction of an underground tunnel, which allows pedestrians to pass safely without crossing the traffic section of Abdulla Shaig Street. This tunnel provides full connectivity between the first, second, and third sections of the park. The park includes three fountain complexes, sports facilities, children’s playgrounds, a football pitch, a basketball court, and areas for chess and table games. Additionally, an artificial lake and surrounding gazebos were created, providing an inviting space for both visitors and residents to enjoy their leisure time.A modern lighting system was installed throughout the park. During landscaping, the historic architectural monument known as the “Tandir Hamam,” built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, was restored to its original appearance. The historic and surrounding residential buildings have also undergone major repairs.With the opening of the third section, the total area of Central park, located in the former “Sovetski” area, has now reached 35.4 hectares, making it one of the most beautiful recreational spaces in the capital.

News.Az