President Aliyev awards "Dostlug" Order to Italian FM
- 19 Jul 2018 05:34
- Politics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award "Dostlug" Order to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Enzo Moavero Milanesi for outstanding services rendered to the strengthening of intergovernmental relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic.
