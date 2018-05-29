President Aliyev awards several persons with “Dostlug" Order

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding "Dostlug" Order to Wood Andrew Marley.

Under the order, Wood Andrew Marley was awarded "Dostlug" Order for services rendered to the promotion of Azerbaijan`s achievements and the strengthening of its cooperation with foreign countries on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference, APA reports.

Under another presidential order, Strachan Edward George Duncan was awarded "Dostlug" Order for services rendered to the promotion of Azerbaijan`s achievements and the strengthening of its cooperation with foreign countries on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference.

News.Az

News.Az