President Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have put in place modern infrastructure enabling transportation of large volumes of cargo

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan actively interact within the framework of leading international organizations and this, of course, creates new preconditions for multilateral cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said in his press statement following the ceremony of signing documents between the two countries, News.Az reports.

The head of state recalled that in June, the ministers of foreign affairs and transport of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Türkiye met in Baku, stressing that this is a new format of multilateral cooperation, and this cooperation has great prospects.

Hailing the importance of the Joint Declaration signed with Kazakhstan, President Aliyev noted that the document also reflects the possible future development of multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the five countries of Central Asia.

“We have talked in detail about the transport and logistical sectors today and given relevant instructions to members of the government to intensify these relations. Because the Middle Corridor connecting our countries has great prospects. Both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have already put in place a modern infrastructure that enables the transportation of large volumes of cargo. However, we have also identified future directions of cooperation in order to further increase the capacity of the Middle Corridor,” he said.

“The importance of connecting the Eastern Zangazur region of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan was also mentioned in the Joint Declaration. This will be a part of the Middle Corridor,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az