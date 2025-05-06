President Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Vietnam have every opportunity to further develop cooperation potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our countries have every opportunity to further develop the potential for cooperation in a variety of areas,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, News.Az reports.

Highlighting trade and economic relations, the head of state noted: “There are ample opportunities for cooperation, which will not only stimulate economic growth but also create a sustainable basis for mutually beneficial partnerships, which, in turn, will contribute to the further diversification of our economies.”

