President Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Vietnam have every opportunity to further develop cooperation potential

  • Azerbaijan
Photo: Azertac

“Our countries have every opportunity to further develop the potential for cooperation in a variety of areas,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, News.Az reports.

Highlighting trade and economic relations, the head of state noted: “There are ample opportunities for cooperation, which will not only stimulate economic growth but also create a sustainable basis for mutually beneficial partnerships, which, in turn, will contribute to the further diversification of our economies.”


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

