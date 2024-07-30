President Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of co-op with Morocco

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of ties of friendship and cooperation with Morocco, which are based on good traditions, said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to King Mohammed VI on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to further strengthen our interstate relations and expand our cooperation in areas of mutual interest in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state said in his congratulatory message.“On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and your brotherly people everlasting peace and prosperity,” President Aliyev added.

