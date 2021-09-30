President Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches special significance to development of ties with China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches special significance to the development of relations with China, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter of congratulations addressed to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the occasion of the country’s national holiday.

“It is on the occasion of the Establishment Day of the People’s Republic of China that on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am delighted to offer my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, your friendly people,” President Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that today, China, with its versatile and dynamic growth, has established itself among the world’s advanced nations. “Large-scale programs and infrastructure projects, implemented under your visionary leadership, have contributed to constant growth of the country’s economic prowess and international relevance, and to China’s ascent. The enormous transnational cooperation platform – “Belt and Road” – that came to fruition upon your initiative advances expansion of economic and trade relations in the Eurasian space.”

President Aliyev pointed out that China is a reliable partner and a friendly country for Azerbaijan. “Supporting one another by demonstrating mutual trust and solidarity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been a vivid manifestation of our solid friendly relations,” he said.

Azerbaijan attaches special significance to the development of relations and further deepening of cooperation with China, said President Aliyev, adding. “In this sense, we are delighted that our ties that enjoy ancient and rich traditions are expanding and acquiring new substance. Involvement of the Chinese companies in the restoration and reconstruction of the East Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions, ample results achieved in transportation, logistics, infrastructure, investment, energy and other areas, and future prospects signify the high level of Azerbaijan-China partnership.”

President Aliyev also expressed his confidence that joint actions within the framework of the “Belt and Road” initiative and fruitful cooperation, based on mutual trust and support, in bilateral and multilateral format will successfully continue through joint efforts and serve the interests of the Azerbaijani and Chinese peoples.

“On this festive day, I wish you strong health, happiness and success in every endeavor, and the friendly people of China everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

News.Az