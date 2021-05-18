President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Belarus demonstrate high level of interaction, cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Belarus are demonstrating a high level of interaction and cooperation today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he received Defense Minister of Belarus Viktor Khrenin.

“I am confident that the visit will be successful. You will discuss in detail the issues of our cooperation in the military sphere with your colleague. We are doing well in all areas. The recent visit of President Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko confirmed this again. We had a very detailed conversation and extensive negotiations on a very broad agenda of bilateral relations, including issues of military and technical cooperation between our countries, which already have a long history. We aim to continue our cooperation in this direction, but also in all other areas,” the head of state said.

“Belarus and Azerbaijan are demonstrating a high level of interaction and cooperation today. I have invited Belarusian companies to participate in the restoration of liberated territories. I will show you photographs from these territories later on, and they clearly testify to the level of vandalism and destruction that our lands have undergone over the course of about 30 years of occupation. As far as I know, there is already interest in participating in these issues. Also, in the near future, a delegation led by the minister of agriculture of Azerbaijan will visit Belarus within the framework of agreements that were reached during the visit of the president. But in all other areas we will continue to actively cooperate and support each other,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az