President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Belarus relations are far from any problems

Relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are far from any problems, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with his Belarus counterpart in Baku on Wednesday.

The head of state noted that bilateral relations continue to develop.

“Together we have brought dynamism to our relations and see progress in all directions. We see that the issues we have agreed on are being implemented. Our reciprocal visits are of regular nature. I have refreshed my visits to Belarus and your visits to Azerbaijan. All this shows that there is a close political relationship, a high level of trust between our countries and we are focused on the result,” President Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that the two countries will continue to support each other in international organizations.

“In other words, our relations are far from any problems. Our regular contacts allow us the opportunity to simply summarize the work done, outline further steps and move forward as two friends and two partners. Welcome again, I am glad to see you in Baku again,” he added.

News.Az