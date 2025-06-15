President Aliyev: Azerbaijan boldly continues its independent policy amid new realities

“Today, the formation of a new geopolitical order for the sake of a just world depends on the consistent and goal-oriented actions of states based on the principle of political responsibility. By carrying out effective cooperation built on mutual respect and trust, as well as on the norms and principles of international law that respond to modern challenges, countries can make a worthy contribution to this process,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to participants of the international conference on “The New World Order: Geopolitical Aspects and Global Challenges” held in Shusha, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“The year 2025 is being solemnly celebrated in our country as the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty.” Guided by national interests, Azerbaijan boldly continues its independent policy amid new realities and, based on its Constitution and sovereign rights, strives to actively participate in building a new world order for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development,” the head of state noted in his message.