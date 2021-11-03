President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina always supported each other on all issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Bosnia Herzegovina has always supported each other on all the issue, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani president said he is very glad that Dzaferovic is joining the 8th Global Forum.

“We met many times and also spoke relatively recently by phone about our partnership, our cooperation, and very friendly ties between our nations. Our countries always supported each other on all the issues. This mutual support makes our partnership very special,” he said.

President Aliyev also thanked Dzaferovic for his support during the liberation war which Azerbaijan had last year.

“There is a lot of in common between our countries, and our people know each other better. For almost 50 years Baku and Sarajevo are sister cities. Of course, that was the time when our countries were not independent. But we continue this close cooperation in the years of independence. I am sure this visit of yours will be a good opportunity to address broad issues of our cooperation in political, economic and other areas,” the head of state added.

Dzaferovic, in turn, said the two countries have a history of friendship relations.

“Hopefully in the future we will continue to build these friendly relations. I have already congratulated you during our telephone conversations but now I would like to congratulate you once again in person on the reintegration of Azerbaijani territories. You have fought a liberation war in accordance with the rules of international law and now you are trying to reintegrate and rebuild a part of your territory. And I spoke about it on several occasions even during the war. We hopefully will continue our cooperation on political, cultural and economic issues,” he added.

News.Az