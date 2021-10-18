President Aliyev: Azerbaijan developing master plans for liberated Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Master plans for Azerbaijan’s other liberated cities – Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin – are being prepared, said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with members of the general public of Fuzuli district, News.Az reports.

“We will do all this work. As you know, we will do it at our own expense, without applying to anyone for help and without taking any loans,” the head of state said.

He noted that for many years, the Azerbaijani state had been strengthening the country’s army for the liberation of the occupied territories.

“In the post-war period too, we have created conditions and opportunities for the construction and restoration work – technical capabilities, intellectual potential, human resources and financial resources,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az