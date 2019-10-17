President Aliyev: Azerbaijan - exemplary country on global scale in terms of social protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

I believe that Azerbaijan is an exemplary country on a global scale in terms of social protection, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting on the economic area dedicated to the socio-economic results in the 9 months of 2019 and state and consolidated budget projects for 2020.

“The minimum wage and pensions are increasing, while the self-employment program is gaining pace,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “This year, the program will cover more than 10,000 people. The number of people receiving targeted social assistance is growing. I set the task for the Minister of Labor and Social Protection: we must provide even more assistance to people of this category. At present, each family receives assistance exceeding 200 manat on average. The number of such families should be increased.”

“Of course, our main goal is to deepen the reforms that pave the way for economic development,” Ilham Aliyev added. “In general, reforms in the economic sphere are progressing well in Azerbaijan. Leading international organizations highly evaluate our activities in this area. My numerous meetings with leaders of the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other international financial institutions suggest that the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan are receiving good feedback.”

News.Az

News.Az