President Aliyev: Azerbaijan exported 19 bcm of natural gas to int’l markets in 2021

After the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor project, Azerbaijan managed to increase gas supplies to international markets, including European ones, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan exported 19 billion cubic meters of natural gas last year.

“Of those, 8.5 billion cubic meters were exported to Turkey, about 7 billion cubic meters - to Italy, the rest - to Georgia, Greece and Bulgaria,” he said.

President Aliyev said more countries and companies joined the 8th ministerial meeting compared to previous one.

“We have new participants, which show that there is a need for Azerbaijani gas in new markets. We are ready, because Azerbaijan has always been a reliable supplier of energy resources to international markets,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az