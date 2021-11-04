President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has implemented UN resolutions that remained on paper for 27 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has implemented the UN Security Council resolutions that had remained on paper for 27 years,

“I have always raised the issue of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the Global Baku Forum, and I want to say today that this conflict has been resolved,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan has resolved the conflict itself.

“Azerbaijan has itself implemented the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council. These resolutions demanded an unconditional and immediate withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, for 27 years those resolutions remained on paper. If Azerbaijan had not restored its territorial integrity itself, the resolutions would have remained on paper for another 27 years,” he added.

News.Az