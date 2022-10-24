Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership relations have risen to level of alliance

The strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia have almost rises to the level of alliance, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he made a press statement during his working visit to Georgia on Monday, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that the two countries actively cooperate in many fields.

“We always support each other within the framework of international organizations and in a bilateral format. Many projects are of special importance not only for our countries, but also for the region and Europe as a whole,” President Aliyev added.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

