President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Georgia successfully play role of bridge between Europe, Asia

Azerbaijan and Georgia are successfully playing the role of a bridge between Europe and Asia, President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

At a joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Baki, President Aliyev touched on the connectivity and the Middle Corridor project, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. Emphasizing that both countries also act as close partners in this area, the head of state said: “I am sure that the coordinated activities of our relevant institutions will successfully complete this project. Of course, we need to be in contact with many neighbors here, and we have these contacts. This is a project that covers a large geography, and again, Georgia and Azerbaijan are successfully playing the role of a bridge between Europe and Asia here.”President Aliyev stressed that political relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia can serve as an example for all neighbors.“Our peoples have lived in an atmosphere of friendship, good-neighborliness, and brotherhood for centuries. These traditions continue to thrive today,” he said.“Today, Georgia-Azerbaijan relations are progressing successfully in all areas. I believe that our political relations can serve as an example for all our neighbors,” the head of state emphasized.President Aliyev also highlighted the positive outcomes in the economic sector.He also underlined that the cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector holds special importance not only for both countries but also for a broader and larger geography.The head of state added: "The oil and gas projects we are jointly implementing today form the basis of energy security for many countries. Through Georgia’s transit, Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 11 countries, and exports are increasing year by year."

