President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has always attached special importance to increasing combat capability of its Armed Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Republic of Azerbaijan has always attached special importance to increasing the combat capability of its Armed Forces and strengthening its material and technical infrastructure,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message to the participants of the Fourth Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition.

“In addition to developing cooperation with the world's leading countries in the military-technical field, our country is also expanding its capabilities in the field of national defense industry. Azerbaijan is currently closely cooperating with leading companies of more than 50 countries of the world in aviation, navigation, device manufacturing and other directions. The volume of products manufactured by the country’s defense industry enterprises is increasing by the year,” the head of state noted.

News.Az