President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has ambitious plans in renewable energy sector
Azerbaijan has very ambitious programs and plans in the renewable energy sector, where German companies have extensive experience, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Baku on Wednesday.
"We intend to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources to 6 gigawatts by 2030 through foreign investments, and this is entirely realistic. A portion of this will be exported to Europe," the head of state emphasized, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
President Aliyev expressed confidence that the German president's visit to Azerbaijan will give a new positive impetus to bilateral ties.
"The results achieved in the economic sector naturally inspire us, as in the first two months of this year, our trade turnover has increased nearly threefold," he added.
