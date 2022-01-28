President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has become transport and logistics center in the region

Azerbaijan has become a transport and logistics center in the region thanks to the country's favorable geographical position, investments in infrastructure, and relations with neighboring countries, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received in a video format Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that regional ties create a favorable environment for cooperation.

Hailing the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WCO and the support of the organization for the country, President Aliyev recalled with pleasure previous meetings and discussions he held with Kunio Mikuriya.

The head of state hailed the fact that the cooperation with Azerbaijan has always been in the focus of attention of the WCO chief, pointing out that the organization's valuable recommendations and advice contributed to the development of this sector in the country.

News.Az