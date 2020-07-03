President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has the largest fleet in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has the largest fleet of 260 ships in the Caspian Sea, said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks during a videoconference with his Afghan and Turkmen counterparts Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Thursday.

He noted that 10 ships have been built, and 140 ships and platforms have been repaired at the modern shipyard operating in Azerbaijan since 2013.

“Two Ropaks ferries and three oil tankers are currently under construction at the plant. It is planned to build additional ships in 2021. These ships will serve to increase cargo transportation through the Caspian Sea,” President Aliyev added.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan also attaches great importance to the development of roads.

“Over the past 16 years, 16,000 kilometres of roads have been built in Azerbaijan. According to the latest report of the Davos World Economic Forum, Azerbaijan ranks 27th worldwide in terms of road quality. Six international airports have been built in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan ranks 12th in the world in terms of air transport efficiency”.

News.Az