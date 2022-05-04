President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has very ambitious plans for agricultural development in its liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are very ambitious plans for agricultural development in the liberated Azerbaijani lands, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received Wednesday in a video format Vahid Hajiyev due to his appointment as Special Representative of the President in Zangilan district, which is included in East Zangazur economic region, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that another important issue is related to employment. “This issue is envisaged in Aghali village. New enterprises are to be established there this year,” he said.

“I have ordered that when the former IDPs return to the village of Aghali, they should have the opportunity to work there. There will be jobs in agriculture, as well as in enterprises established by public and private companies. We have very ambitious plans for agricultural development in liberated lands,” President Aliyev added.

The Azerbaijani leader also pointed out that a lot has been done for ensuring food security in the country.

“However, we are still not able to fully provide ourselves with wheat and grains as a whole. I am confident that as a result of the additional measures, dependence on imports will be significantly reduced. The main issue here is both productivity and proper use of water, as well as the correct selection of arable land in the liberated lands and provision of agro-technical services there,” the head of state concluded.

News.Az