President Aliyev: Azerbaijan highly appreciates Russia’s mediation efforts in achieving, implementing trilateral statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the mediation efforts of the Russian Federation in achieving and implementing the trilateral statements of 10 November 2020 and 11 January 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter addressed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

President Aliyev on Friday sent a letter of congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

“I am convinced that the Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership and multifaceted interaction will continue to effectively develop, deepen and be filled with new content for the benefit of our peoples and countries and in the interests of stability, cooperation and progress in the region,” the Azerbaijani leader stressed.

News.Az