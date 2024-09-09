President Aliyev: Azerbaijan highly values ties with Tajikistan built on solid foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan highly values its ties with Tajikistan, which are built on a solid foundation of shared historical and cultural roots, brotherhood, mutual trust, and support, President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to you and, through you, to your entire nation, my most sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Tajikistan – Independence Day.Under your visionary leadership, Tajikistan has made remarkable strides in comprehensive development and socio-economic progress, gaining significant recognition on the international stage,” President Aliyev said.“We highly value the ties between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, which are built on a solid foundation of shared historical and cultural roots, brotherhood, mutual trust, and support. The centuries-old strong bonds of friendship that have developed between our brotherly peoples, along with the active political dialogue and mutual understanding we share, are today among the key factors that underpin the high level of Azerbaijani-Tajik cooperation,” the head of state emphasized.“Your state visit to Azerbaijan in May of this year opened a new chapter in the history of Azerbaijani-Tajik relations, elevating our ties to the level of strategic partnership.I am confident that the agreements on future directions of our cooperation reached during our numerous mutual visits will contribute to enriching our bilateral relations with new substance, further strengthening the solidarity between our brotherly peoples, and promoting the sustainable development and prosperity of our countries and the region as a whole,” he said.“Dear Emomali Sharifovich, on this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and to the brotherly people of Tajikistan, lasting peace, well-being, and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az