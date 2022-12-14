President Aliyev: Azerbaijan is actively engaged in opening of Zangazur corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is actively engaged in the opening of the Zangazur corridor, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting with his Turkish and Turkmen counterparts in the city of Turkmenbashi, News.Az reports.

“40 percent of the works on the railway line and 70 percent on the highway have been completed in the section of the Zangazur corridor on the territory of Azerbaijan. All works are expected to be completed in 2024, leading to the establishment of a new transport corridor,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev noted that the Baku International Sea Trade Port has an annual handling capacity of 15 million tons, with funding envisaged to increase its capacity to 25 million tons.

“Last year, we laid the foundation of the Alat Free Economic Zone on the shores of the Caspian Sea, and the first residents have already settled there. We would like to invite companies from Turkiye and Turkmenistan to benefit from opportunities available in the Zone,” he said.

“In 2017, together with my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we inaugurated the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway. In addition, more than 100 million US dollars will be invested in this project, and its handling capacity will be increased from the current one million to five million tons,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az