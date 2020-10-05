President Aliyev: Azerbaijan must be given schedule for Armenia’s withdrawal from occupied lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan must be given a schedule for Armenia's withdrawal from the occupied territories, said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with TRT Haber TV channel.

“We have demands. We must have very serious guarantees. International mediators must confirm these guarantees to us. At the same time, we must be given a schedule for Armenia's withdrawal from the occupied territories, the dates on which it will leave each district. Of course, then the war will stop, because we want this issue to be resolved peacefully, but it must be resolved,” the head of state noted.

President Aliyev said some mediators want only a ceasefire, recalling that the ceasefire has been in force since 1994.

“Why has this issue not been resolved over the years? Why were the resolutions of the United Nations not implemented? Why weren’t any sanctions imposed on the aggressor state? All these questions remain valid. There are no answers to these questions,” he emphasized.

The president went on to say that the glorious army of Azerbaijan continues its successful operation to liberate the country’s ancestral lands.

“These calls are being made: do not move forward, take a break. War has its own rules, its own laws. Every day has its own significance. If we take a break, the other side will gather strength and deploy additional forces. Their speeches already show that they are also involving Armenians living outside Armenia in this war. Thus, they want to take this war out of the regional arena and turn it into a global war. Therefore, our position on the ceasefire is quite explicit. We are ready for that but there are certain conditions that I have also announced,” he added.

News.Az