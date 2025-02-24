President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Pakistan will continue to support each other in all int’l institutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Pakistan will continue to support each other in all international institutions, President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday.

The Azerbaijani leader made the remarks at an expanded meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"I am very glad to host my dear brother once again in our country, now on a state visit. I have great memories of my state visit to Pakistan last year and the hospitality shown to me and my delegation. We are very grateful for that," he said.

"Mr. Prime Minister and I have already covered a substantial part of our bilateral agenda in our meeting today, and now we will continue with the delegations," President Aliyev noted.

The president expressed confident that the visit will strengthen the brotherly ties between the two countries. "We will continue to support each other in all international institutions. We agreed on our very ambitious economic agenda and today discussed practical projects for our economic cooperation, including investment opportunities. We have already given instructions to our teams to work actively within one month to prepare documents for signing with respect to Azerbaijani investments to Pakistan. During my state visit to Pakistan, I officially announced that Azerbaijan is ready to invest a minimum of $2 billion in different projects in Pakistan."

"We already got the list of these projects relatively recently, and our teams are evaluating. So, my brother and I set a target of one month to finalize everything and receive a report on it," he said.

"Our relations are really important not only for our peoples but also for the regions we represent. Seeing these brotherly ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan is a good example of partnership between the two brotherly Muslim countries. We always support each other in international institutions, strongly support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our countries, and have, as I said, a very ambitious investment agenda ahead of us. I'm sure that our work on all the issues, and many other areas we will cover today, will continue during the Business Forum and lead to a closer partnership between us. We need to bring our economic partnership to the level of the political field, which will be a good demonstration of mutual political will," President Aliyev added.

News.Az