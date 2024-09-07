President Aliyev: Azerbaijan places great importance on development of friendly ties with Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan places great importance on the development of friendly and cooperative relations with Brazil, President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the occasion of Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“We are pleased with the expansion of Azerbaijan-Brazil relations, both bilaterally and multilaterally, over the past period,” the head of state said.“I believe that during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Baku this year, we will cooperate closely with Brazil. I highly value interaction with your country and the United Arab Emirates as part of Troika mechanism to maintain global warming at the 1.5°C level. Taking this opportunity, I wish your country success in hosting the G20 Summit,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az