President Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays important role in promoting interfaith, intercultural dialogue at global level

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday received Jonathan Missner, Co-Founder and member of the Board of Advisors of the Israel Economic Forum.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that, as has been the case throughout history, representatives of various religions and faiths, including the Jewish community, live today in an atmosphere of friendship, tranquility, and harmony in Azerbaijan. The president noted that this is not only a way of life for the Azerbaijani people but also an integral part of the policy pursued by the Azerbaijani state, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. The head of state pointed out that, based on its own experience, Azerbaijan plays an important role in promoting interfaith and intercultural dialogue at the global level and will continue to contribute to this cause.The guests expressed their gratitude to the head of state for the conditions in Azerbaijan that have allowed for the peaceful coexistence of the Jewish community throughout history.They mentioned that, during their visit to Azerbaijan, they would also travel to the Guba district to familiarize themselves with the living conditions of the Jewish community there.Emphasizing their visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the guests noted that they were deeply impressed by the restoration and reconstruction efforts carried out in those areas within a short period of time.The guests highlighted that numerous Jewish businessmen from various countries visited Azerbaijan during this trip, noting that Azerbaijan is an attractive destination for business and investment, and discussed prospects for cooperation in this field.The meeting included an exchange of views on the prospects for Azerbaijan-Israel and Azerbaijan-U.S. relations.

News.Az