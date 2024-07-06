President Aliyev: Azerbaijan recently made financial contribution of $2 million to OTS Secretariat

+ ↺ − 16 px

I believe that the current budget of the Organization of Turkic States is insufficient for the realization of and its present structure does not correspond to our goals, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha.

“With this in mind, Azerbaijan has recently made financial contribution in the amount of 2 million U.S. dollars to the Secretariat of the Organization,” the head of state added.

News.Az