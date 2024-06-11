President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia ties will continue to develop effectively

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani-Russian relations and multifaceted cooperation will continue to develop effectively along an upward trajectory, being filled with new content and joint projects, said President Ilham Aliyev in a letter addressed to his counterpart Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and myself, I sincerely congratulate you and through you, the entire people of friendly Russia on your national holiday – Russia Day,” President Aliyev said.“The strong traditions of friendship and good neighbourliness between our peoples, formed over many centuries, are a reliable foundation for the successful and consistent development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. We highly value the achieved level of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation, which has an allied character,” the head of state noted.“Today, our bilateral agenda includes a wide range of issues covering practically all areas of cooperation, the implementation of which will undoubtedly benefit not only our countries and peoples but also the region as a whole.I am convinced that Azerbaijani-Russian relations and multifaceted cooperation, which serve the interests of our friendly countries, will continue to develop effectively along an upward trajectory, being filled with new content and joint projects.On this significant day, I wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health and success, and to all citizens of Russia, well-being and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az