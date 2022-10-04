President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia are very close to each other

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are very close to each other, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, News.Az reports.

“Our relations are developing in the political and economic spheres. Of course, cultural relations between our brotherly countries are also developing successfully. We are very close to each other. Our citizens visit Saudi Arabia, your citizens come to Azerbaijan, and they see this clearly,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev stressed that cooperation within international organizations is another important part of relations between the two countries.

“We are grateful for the support provided within the framework of the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. We are successfully cooperating with each other in these institutions. I am sure that during your visit, within the framework of consultations with your colleagues, we will determine the directions we will move forward along in order to further strengthen our relations,” he added.

News.Az