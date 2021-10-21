President Aliyev: Azerbaijan starts process of suing foreign companies involved in illegal exploitation of Vejnali gold deposit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has started the process of suing foreign companies involved in the illegal exploitation of the Vejnali gold deposit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he met with members of the general public of Zangilan district, News.Az reports.

The head of state also touched upon the current situation in the Okhchuchay River.

“The Okhchuchay is a natural disaster zone. The analyses of water samples from there show that the amount of toxic substances exceeds the safety standard probably 10 to 20 times,” he said.

The president noted that all these rivers will be cleaned, and the mining industry there will be developed.

“The Vejnali gold deposit was illegally exploited by the Armenians together with foreign companies. We have started the process of suing those foreign companies and you will hear about that in the near future,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az