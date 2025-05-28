President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan military co-op reinforces peace, stability in wider geography

The Azerbaijani president emphasized, “We once again express gratitude for the political and moral support of Türkiye and Pakistan from the first days of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020. Azerbaijan, in turn, has always stood by Türkiye and Pakistan. Today, we once again reaffirm the unity of our peoples.”

The head of state noted that defense cooperation between the three countries is one of the major directions of our partnership.

"Joint military exercises and projects in the military-technical field have strengthened our armed forces’ capabilities,” he said.

“Our military cooperation reinforces peace and stability in the wider geography,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

The Azerbaijani leader also touched upon the joint energy projects implemented with Türkiye.

“As a result of the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the energy map of not only our region but also the wider geography has changed,” he emphasized.

“Our countries have played an important role in energy security, and today, extensive projects have been launched in the direction of alternative energy production and export. Moreover, transport routes via Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which connect Asia and Europe, have strategic importance,” the president said.