President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations have no parallels in the present-day world

Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, based on the will of the two countries’ peoples connected to each other by unbreakable bonds and resting on a foundation of friendship and brotherhood, have no parallels in the present-day world, President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter addressed to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the 15 July coup attempt in Türkiye, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev noted that six years ago, the brotherly people of Türkiye defended the independence and sovereignty of their Motherland, took ownership of statehood and democracy, and set a true example of bravery and heroism, once again proving their power and greatness to the world.

“The Democracy and National Unity Day established in connection with the events of 15 July is the embodiment of the loyalty of your heroic people to their Motherland and state, to statehood and democratic traditions,” he said.

The head of state stressed that the people and the state of Azerbaijan, standing by brotherly Türkiye and showing solidarity with it, strongly condemned this treacherous coup attempt from the first minutes.

“Based on the principle of “One nation, two states”, our peoples support each other in both happy and sad days and prove their brotherhood by supporting each other in difficult times. We will continue to stand by Türkiye in all issues from now on,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, based on the will of our peoples connected to each other by unbreakable bonds and resting on a foundation of friendship and brotherhood, have no parallels in the present-day world.

“I am sure that we will continue to move confidently towards the goals of the alliance that we defined in the Shusha Declaration, the first anniversary of which was marked a month ago,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

