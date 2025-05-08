President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Türkiye solidarity contributes to entire Turkic world

+ ↺ − 16 px

The unity, brotherhood and solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are making an enormous contribution to the entire Turkic world, President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter to participants of the 28th Eurasian Economic Summit.

“My dear brother, esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made unparalleled contributions to the strengthening of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and the expansion of our strategic alliance. Our exceptional interstate relations, which stem from a common history, rich national and spiritual values, as well as the unity of our peoples, are developing dynamically, contributing to prosperity, peace and security in the region and playing an important role for all of Eurasia,” the president said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state noted that in Azerbaijan, a country located at the crossroads of East and West, North and South, representatives of different nations and confessions have lived together for centuries in an atmosphere of friendship, brotherhood, mutual trust and understanding. Preserving the traditions of friendship between peoples, interfaith dialogue, multiculturalism and tolerance is not only a way of life for us, but also one of the priorities of Azerbaijan’s public policy.

“Our country also supports harmonious relations between cultures on the global level and takes initiatives on the basis of inter-civilizational dialogue in the interests of achieving mutual understanding,” he added

The Azerbaijani leader pointed out that Azerbaijan is doing its utmost to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus and ensure socioeconomic prosperity.

