President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, UK demonstrate high level of political dialogue and close cooperation in different areas

The traditional and main areas of Azerbaijan-UK cooperation already demonstrated a great progress and big achievement, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as he received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the United Kingdom Fergus Auld, News.Az reports.

“The traditional and main areas of our cooperation already demonstrated a great progress and big achievement, I mean energy which today becomes even more important than ever before not only for Azerbaijan but also for a broader region,” the head of state said.

“But I think now we need to look beyond energy to see what we can do on trade, how to enhance mutual trade development, trade turnover, tourism, people-to-people-contacts. We have good, I think, already records in the area of education. And you know many Azerbaijanis studied and continue to study in UK. But also to bring some more dynamism and some framework for that cooperation. In general, we are very satisfied with the level of partnership,” he added.

President Aliyev stressed that for many years the UK and Azerbaijan have been demonstrating a high level of political dialogue, respect for mutual interests and close cooperation in different areas.

News.Az