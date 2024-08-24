President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Ukraine share strong bond of friendship rooted in rich traditions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Ukraine share a strong bond of friendship rooted in rich traditions, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter to his Ukrainian counterpart on the occasion of the Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“The will of our peoples, who have historically supported one another, forms the foundation of our interstate relations today,” the head of state said.He noted that the current level of relations between the two countries, based on mutual trust and support, as well as effective cooperation in various areas, particularly in the energy sector, is gratifying“Azerbaijan and Ukraine demonstrate mutual support and solidarity on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with the UN Charter, norms, and principles of international law. We express our intention to continue making every effort to provide the necessary humanitarian support and assistance to the friendly people of Ukraine.I greatly value our recent meeting in the United Kingdom and the exchange of views we had. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijani-Ukrainian friendship and reliable partnership, as well as expand our cooperation,” the letter reads.

