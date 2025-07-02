President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan agree to coordinate transport policy with neighboring countries

“We also had an in-depth discussion on the transport and logistics sector, taking into account both current capacities and future projects that will lead to the creation of a more extensive and diversified transport infrastructure in Central Asia, with a route across the Caspian to Azerbaijan and further westward,” the head of state noted, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“We agreed to continue coordinating our projects not only bilaterally, to ensure our infrastructures are prepared to handle large volumes of cargo, but also multilaterally – to engage in regular dialogue and joint work on transport policy coordination with neighboring countries,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been official allies for about a year.