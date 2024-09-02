President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Vietnam share good tradition of friendship, co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Vietnam share a good tradition of friendship and cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you, and through you to the friendly people of Vietnam, our sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your country's National Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter, News.Az reports.“Azerbaijan and Vietnam share a good tradition of friendship and cooperation. It is gratifying to see that our bilateral relations have reached their current level, developing along an upward trajectory. We are also pleased with our successful joint activities and mutual support within international organizations,” the head of state emphasized.“The high level of our political relations and active dialogue provide a solid foundation for expanding our fruitful cooperation in all areas, particularly in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, educational ones and beyond.”“I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to further develop Azerbaijani-Vietnamese friendly relations, which are rooted in mutual trust and confidence and built on a solid foundation, and deepen our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and well-being to the friendly people of Vietnam,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

